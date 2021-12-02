DU PG Admission 3rd Merit List 2021 To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Check Cut-off Lists

DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University will release the DU PG third merit list for admission tomorrow, December 3, 2021. Once the list is out, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in. The admission procedure will start for the candidates on December 4 and will end on December 6, 2021. To secure admission, candidates need to make payment against the Delhi University PG 3rd merit list before December 7.

According to the latest update on admissions, the university will release further lists only if there is a requirement. Apart from the DU PG Merit List, each department of the university will release a separate DU PG cut-off 2021 on the official website. Check key details given below. Once the merit list is out candidates are strongly recommended to thoroughly check details such as the name, application form number, roll number, registration number, scores, combined rank, allotted college, and the qualifying marks.

DU PG admissions 2021: Check Dates

Events Dates DU PG 3rd Merit List December 3, 2021 College to verify and approve admissions against the 3rd list December 4 to 6, 2021 Payment of admission fee under the DU PG 3rd admission list December 7, 2021

DU PG 3rd merit list: Here's how to check the DU PG merit list for 2021

Step 1: To check the DU PG merit list for 2021 candidates need to visit the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, under the postgraduate admissions section, click on "PG Admission List".

Step 3: Choose the program you want to apply.

Step 4: The DU PG merit list for 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make several copies of the DU PG admission list.

DU PG admissions 2021: Admission Process

According to an official notice, all those candidates whose names are on the merit list do not mean that they are admitted. They will have to fulfill certain processes and formalities in order to secure seats. The selected candidates will have to log in to the PG Admission Portals to choose the programme and preference order of the colleges where the same programme is offered. The admission of the candidate will be confirmed by the Head of the Department after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocating the college. Candidates who fail to pay their fees on time, for whatever reason, will not be considered for admission on any subsequent lists.

DU PG admissions 2021: Selection Process

As per the official notice issued by the DU, to get admission, a candidate should give preference to the colleges where the programme is being offered.

Once the online verification of the documents is over, the Head of the Department/the Nodal Officer will mark such candidates as "APPROVED" on the Admission Portal, after which they will make payment of the admission fee.

The candidate must pay the admission fee online within the time frame specified deadline.

Image: Shutterstock