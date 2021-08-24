DU PG Admissions 2021: Application Correction Window Opens For 1.8 Lakh Applicants

The University of Delhi also known as DU has opened the application correction/ edit window for the DU PG admission forms. The online registration window for PG, M. Phil and Ph.D programmes for the academic session 2021-22 closed on August 21. Now, the students who have filled the forms for DU PG admissions 2021 can make corrections in their forms if required.

DU PG application correction window opens

The DU PG application correction window will remain open till August 27. The information provided against some fields cannot be changed. These fields include- category, gender, registered mobile number, registered email ID, PwBD status, and sports option. Applicants can make changes in rest of the fields like- names, father's name, mother's name, date of birth etc. The same can be done online by visiting the DU admission portal- pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

DUET 2021 Dates

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021. Candidates who clear the DUET 2021 will be eligible for taking admissions in DU. Applicants seeking admissions to St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College must register themselves on the common DU Registragtion portal and also complete the formalities required by the respective colleges for admissions.

As per the official notice, a total of 183815 (1.8 lakh) students have registered for DU PG admissions 2021. A total of 30019 students have enrolled for PhD and M.Phil programmes in Delhi University. Till August 21, over 3.6 lakh students have registered for DU UG Admissions 2021.