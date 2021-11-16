DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University To Release 1st Merit List Tomorrow

DU PG Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will on Wednesday release the first merit list for admissions to Postgraduate programmes. As per the schedule, the DU PG first list will be out on November 17 and the candidates will be able to apply for admissions from 10 am on November 18 till 11:59 pm on November 21. As per the official schedule released by DU on November 14, the PG classes will commence on December 1, 2021.

DU PG Admissions 2021

The DU PG rank list 2021 for merit and entrance based admissions will be published on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. After the merit list is released, candidates will apply for the courses in their preferred colleges till November 21. The departments/ colleges will verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the 1st merit list between November 18 and 22. Candidates will be able to pay the fees on or before November 23 till pm.

DUET 2021: DU PG entrance exam scorecards

This year, a total of 1,83,815 students have applied for admission to various courses under PG programs offered by Delhi University. National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 2021 all across India. The DUET 2021 was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The DUET 2021 answer key challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. NTA has also released the scorecards of all candidates on its official website. Candidates can log in on the provided link and view/ download/ print their Score Card.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Key Dates

As per the schedule, the second merit list for DU PG admissions 2021 will be released on November 26, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply for admissions between November 27 and 30. The last date to pay the fee is December 1.

The third merit list will be released on December 3. Candidates will be able to apply for admissions between December 4 and 5. The last date to pay the fee is December 7.