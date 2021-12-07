DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University To Release 3rd Merit List Today

DU PG Admissions 2021: The admission procedure at Delhi University is underway for various postgraduate courses, and the university will be releasing the 3rd Merit List today, on December 7, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the time of release from the university, but it is expected that the merit list will be out after 11:00 am. Once the DU PG 3rd Merit List is out, candidates will be able to check it on the official website – du.ac.in.

As per reports, more than 1.8 lakh candidates are going to participate in the DU PG Admission process. According to the official notification, the third merit list will be declared for both entrance-based and merit-based candidates. Students who secure a seat in this round will be eligible to face the admission process starting on December 8 at 10 a.m. Candidates must note that they need to complete the payment process by December 11 in order to complete the admission process.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Here's How to Check the 3rd Merit List

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Admissions 2021 " and then click on " PG Admissions 2021 ."

" and then click on " ." STEP 3: Click on " 3rd Merit List ". (Available after the declaration of the list)

". (Available after the declaration of the list) Step 4: Now, the merit list for various courses will appear on your screen.

STEP 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the copy for future use.

DU PG 3rd merit list | DU Admissions

The seats allocated to students will be provisional and subject to eligibility criteria. The university will release further lists only when a seat is left vacant. It is recommended that students visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.

Image: PTI