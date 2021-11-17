DU PG Admissions 2021: First Merit List To Be Out Today, Check Key Dates Here

Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG Merit List 2021 for admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Over 1.80 lakh candidates who applied for admission to various DU PG courses will be able to download the merit list once it will be released. The merit list will be uploaded on the official website du.ac.in.

The University has not yet announced the exact time for releasing the PG list. However, it is being expected to be out in the second half by 5 pm. The important dates related to admission and the steps to download the merit list has been mentioned below.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates

The First DU PG merit list will be out on November 17, 2021

Candidates will have to apply for admissions from November 18 (10 am) till November 21 (11:59 pm)

The second merit list for DU PG admissions 2021 will be out on November 26, 2021

The application window will be activated for a duration of 4 days between November 27 and November 30, 2021

The deadline to pay the fee under the second merit list is December 1, 2021

The third merit list will be released on December 3, 2021

The admission window will be activated for two days i.e. on December 4 and December 5, 2021

The deadline to pay the fee is December 7, 2021

DU PG Merit List 2021: Check steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.

After being redirected to another page, click on the link which reads 'DU PG Merit List 2021'. (To be noted that the link will only be activated post the release of results)

Check and download the admission merit list

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

DUET 2021 overview

This year, 1.80 lakh students applied for admission under various courses offered by Delhi University. The exam was conducted by National Testing Agency on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 2021. Candidates took the exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The DUET 2021 provisional answer key was also released and candidates were given time to raise objections between October 19 and October 21, 2021.