Last Updated:

DU PG Admissions: 2nd Merit List 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link

DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University has released the 2nd merit list for some new programs and for the remaining programs. Here's direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
DU PG Admissions 2021

Image: Pixabay


DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University has released the 2nd merit list for some new programs and for the remaining programs, while the admission list is likely to be released today, November 27, 2021. Admission to Delhi University under the second merit list will begin on November 28 at 10 a.m., with the deadline for applications being November 29, 2021. Candidates can check or download the DU PG 2nd merit list from admissions.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must be aware that the DU PG admission list has been released for both entrance and merit-based admissions, and the university has released the 2nd merit list for BEd, MA English, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MCom, and MSc Physics. According to an official notice issued by Delhi University, "A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay an online admission fee within the prescribed deadline. Those candidates whose names are on the merit list need to log in to the PG admission portals, select programs, and place their preference order of colleges. The admission of the students will only be confirmed by the Head of the Department or Principal of the College after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocating the seats. 

DU PG Admissions 2021 Direct Link

DU PG Admissions 2021: Here's how to check the merit list.

  1. Visit the official website of Delhi University.
  2. Click on the DU PG Merit List 2021 link on the homepage
  3. The pdf list will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the DU PG Merit List 2021 for further reference.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates 

  • Events
  • Dates
  • Display of the allotment list
  • November 26, 2021
  • Department/Colleges to verify and approve the second merit list
  • November 27 to November 30, 2021
  • Payment against the second merit list
  • December 1, 2021

Image: Pixabay

READ | UP NHM admit card for 2445 staff nurse recruitment exam out, check direct link here
READ | UPSC Civil service mains time table released, exam to begin on January 7, 2022
READ | JKBOSE releases Winter Zone Jammu Division Class 11 exam time table, see direct link
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance exam syllabus revised, check highlights here
READ | IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021 for prelims exam released; Check how to download
Tags: DU PG Admissions 2021, DU PG, Delhi University
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND