DU PG Admissions: 2nd Merit List 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link

Image: Pixabay
DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University has released the 2nd merit list for some new programs and for the remaining programs, while the admission list is likely to be released today, November 27, 2021. Admission to Delhi University under the second merit list will begin on November 28 at 10 a.m., with the deadline for applications being November 29, 2021. Candidates can check or download the DU PG 2nd merit list from admissions.uod.ac.in.
Candidates must be aware that the DU PG admission list has been released for both entrance and merit-based admissions, and the university has released the 2nd merit list for BEd, MA English, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MCom, and MSc Physics. According to an official notice issued by Delhi University, "A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay an online admission fee within the prescribed deadline. Those candidates whose names are on the merit list need to log in to the PG admission portals, select programs, and place their preference order of colleges. The admission of the students will only be confirmed by the Head of the Department or Principal of the College after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocating the seats.
