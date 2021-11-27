DU PG Admissions: 2nd Merit List 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link

DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University has released the 2nd merit list for some new programs and for the remaining programs, while the admission list is likely to be released today, November 27, 2021. Admission to Delhi University under the second merit list will begin on November 28 at 10 a.m., with the deadline for applications being November 29, 2021. Candidates can check or download the DU PG 2nd merit list from admissions.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must be aware that the DU PG admission list has been released for both entrance and merit-based admissions, and the university has released the 2nd merit list for BEd, MA English, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MCom, and MSc Physics. According to an official notice issued by Delhi University, "A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay an online admission fee within the prescribed deadline. Those candidates whose names are on the merit list need to log in to the PG admission portals, select programs, and place their preference order of colleges. The admission of the students will only be confirmed by the Head of the Department or Principal of the College after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocating the seats.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Here's how to check the merit list.

Visit the official website of Delhi University. Click on the DU PG Merit List 2021 link on the homepage The pdf list will be displayed on the screen. Download the DU PG Merit List 2021 for further reference.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates

Events Dates Display of the allotment list November 26, 2021 Department/Colleges to verify and approve the second merit list November 27 to November 30, 2021 Payment against the second merit list December 1, 2021

Image: Pixabay