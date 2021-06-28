DU Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 19 Non-teaching Posts In SPM College

DU Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has invited applications for various non-teaching posts. Recruitment will be done for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. Notification can be checked on the official website of Shyma Prasad Mukherji college for women at http://spm.du.ac.in. Last date to fill the application form is July 16. Read to know eligibility, fee, age limit. Also check the steps to apply for it.

DU SPM College recruitment: Details

Administrative Officer- 1 vacancy

Senior Personal Assistant- 1 vacancy

Senior Assistant- 1 vacancy

Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 1 vacancy

Tabla Accompanist-3 vacancies

Junior Assistant-4 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-4 vacancies

Library Attendant-4

Shayma Prasad Mukherjee College DU: Upper Age limit

Administrative Officer- 35 years

Senior Personal Assistant- 35 years

Senior Assistant- 30 years

Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 30 years

Tabla Accompanist-45 years

Junior Assistant-27 years

Laboratory Attendant- 30 years

Library Attendant-30 years

Scheme of exam

Written test (May have II Papers)

Interview

How to apply

Download information brochure and guidelines by clicking here

Read instructions before applying (Page 30)

Print page 34,35 and 36

Print admit card (Page 37) and fill it too

Application form with admit card duly filled by candidate along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026 on or before July 16.

DU Faculty recruitment: Points to remember