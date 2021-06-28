DU Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 19 Non-teaching Posts In SPM College

DU Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has invited applications for various non-teaching posts. Recruitment will be done for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. Notification can be checked on the official website of Shyma Prasad Mukherji college for women at http://spm.du.ac.in. Last date to fill the application form is July 16. Read to know eligibility, fee, age limit. Also check the steps to apply for it.
DU SPM College recruitment: Details
- Administrative Officer- 1 vacancy
- Senior Personal Assistant- 1 vacancy
- Senior Assistant- 1 vacancy
- Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 1 vacancy
- Tabla Accompanist-3 vacancies
- Junior Assistant-4 vacancies
- Laboratory Attendant-4 vacancies
- Library Attendant-4
Shayma Prasad Mukherjee College DU: Upper Age limit
- Administrative Officer- 35 years
- Senior Personal Assistant- 35 years
- Senior Assistant- 30 years
- Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 30 years
- Tabla Accompanist-45 years
- Junior Assistant-27 years
- Laboratory Attendant- 30 years
- Library Attendant-30 years
Scheme of exam
- Written test (May have II Papers)
- Interview
How to apply
- Download information brochure and guidelines by clicking here
- Read instructions before applying (Page 30)
- Print page 34,35 and 36
- Print admit card (Page 37) and fill it too
- Application form with admit card duly filled by candidate along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026 on or before July 16.
DU Faculty recruitment: Points to remember
- It is the responsibility of the applicant to assess his/her own eligibility for the post for which he/she is applying in accordance with the advertisement.
- The applicants are required to fill up the Admit Card correctly. The college shall not be held responsible for any postal / email delay and non-receipt of admit card
- If an applicant is found using any kind of unfair means his/her result will be cancelled and will be treated as disqualified in addition to other legal action.
- Candidate should regularly check the college website http://spm.du.ac.in for further information and updates