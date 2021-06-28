Last Updated:

DU Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 19 Non-teaching Posts In SPM College

DU Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 19 non-teaching posts in SPM college. Last date to apply is July 16. Check eligibility, fee and other details here

DU Recruitment 2021:  Delhi University has invited applications for various non-teaching posts. Recruitment will be done for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. Notification can be checked on the official website of Shyma Prasad Mukherji college for women at http://spm.du.ac.in. Last date to fill the application form is July 16. Read to know eligibility, fee, age limit. Also check the steps to apply for it. 

DU SPM College recruitment: Details

  • Administrative Officer- 1 vacancy
  • Senior Personal Assistant- 1 vacancy
  • Senior Assistant- 1 vacancy
  • Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 1 vacancy
  • Tabla Accompanist-3 vacancies
  • Junior Assistant-4 vacancies
  • Laboratory Attendant-4 vacancies
  • Library Attendant-4

Shayma Prasad Mukherjee College DU: Upper Age limit

  • Administrative Officer- 35 years 
  • Senior Personal Assistant- 35 years
  • Senior Assistant- 30 years
  • Laboratory Assistant(Computer)- 30 years
  • Tabla Accompanist-45 years
  • Junior Assistant-27 years
  • Laboratory Attendant- 30 years
  • Library Attendant-30 years

Scheme of exam

  • Written test (May have II Papers)
  • Interview

How to apply

  • Download information brochure and guidelines by clicking here
  • Read instructions before applying (Page 30)
  • Print page 34,35 and 36
  • Print admit card (Page 37) and fill it too 
  • Application form with admit card duly filled by candidate along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026 on or before July 16.

DU Faculty recruitment: Points to remember

  • It is the responsibility of the applicant to assess his/her own eligibility for the post for which he/she is applying in accordance with the advertisement.
  • The applicants are required to fill up the Admit Card correctly. The college shall not be held responsible for any postal / email delay and non-receipt of admit card
  • If an applicant is found using any kind of unfair means his/her result will be cancelled and will be treated as disqualified in addition to other legal action.
  • Candidate should regularly check the college website http://spm.du.ac.in for further information and updates

