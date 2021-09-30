DU Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 251 Assistant Professor Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has invited online applications for the recruitment against 251 vacancies for the post of assistant professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at du.ac.in. Candidates who have a master degree or PhD from a recognised university and have cleared the UGC NET 2021 can apply for the posts. Read on to know more details about the DU Recruitment 2021. The last date to apply is October 20, 2021. The link to apply online will be activated soon.

DU Recruitment: Educational Qualification

The candidates who wish to apply for the posts must have secured 55% marks in the Postgraduate programme from a recognized University. Candidates who have a Ph.D degree in a concerned subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University can also apply. They should also have cleared the UGC-NET. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for more details.

Application Fee: The application fee for DU Recruitment is Rs 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.

Check official notification for DU Recruitment 2021 here.

Check full details on DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021