DU Releases NCWEB 5th Cut Off On Du.ac.in, Know How To Check & What's Next

Delhi University has released the cut off for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board. The NCWEB 5th round cut off has been released on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The cut off list which has been released is for BA programmes as well as BCom courses. All the students who are interested in taking admission against NCWEB 5th cut off list can check cut off to see if they are eligible to apply. For more details related to cut off, candidates can visit the official website du.ac.in.

All the eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered for admission from December 10, 2021. Candidates who were eligible to apply under all the other four cut off lists should not apply again. This year the DU Cut off list for NCWEB first, second, third and fourth-round admission was released on October 29, November 8, November 15 and December 1 respectively.

DU has released an official notice regarding DU Cut off 2021 for NCWEB fifth-round. The notice reads, “Online Admission shall commence from Friday, the December 10, 2021. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fifth Admission List) at which different Centres of the Board will offer admissions to above courses are given in the enclosed chart.”

DU Cut off 2021: Here's how to download Delhi University NCWEB 5th cut off list

To check DU Cutoff for NCWEB fifth-round candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, DU at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the ‘Notices’ section

Under that section, candidates will have to click on the link which reads, "Press Release - Fifth Cut-Off List - 2021 – NCWEB.”

PDF link will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should check and download the PDF files to check cut-offs of B.A and B.Com programmes.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the cut off list for any future reference.

Eligibility for admission

If eligible after checking check cut-offs of individual colleges, candidates will have to apply for admission accordingly. Offline notification reads, “Online Admission shall commence from Friday, December 10, 2021. Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fifth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different centers of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.” Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on the DU Cut off 2021 and admission.