DU Results 2021: UG Results For BA And BMS Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

DU Results 2021: Delhi University has released Under Graduate results for BA and BMS courses. Here's how registered candidates can check their results.

Ruchika Kumari
DU Results 2021

DU Results 2021: Delhi University on July 26, released DU Final Year Result 2021 for its Undergraduate courses. The DU UG Results 2021 have been announced, particularly for BA and Bachelor of Management Studies. This year more than 11 thousand students appeared for the exam. Those students who took exams can now check their results as Delhi University results have been uploaded on the website du.ac.in.

Delhi University took to Twitter to announce DU BA results on Monday, July 26 evening. The tweet reads, “# Results The following 2 UG results of SEMESTER 6 declared. With this, all major results of UG courses are declared. 501:(CBCS) B.A.(PROG) Total students: 11173, 590:(CBCS) BACHELOR OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES, Total students: 584."

Registered students can check their results through their roll numbers and also college names. With the results being declared, students will have to contact their respective colleges for getting information about mark sheets. The colleges are supposed to distribute mark sheets to students. Read to know the steps to download the result.

DU Final Year Result 2021: How to check

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University mentioned above that is du.ac.in
  • On the homepage, go to the section which reads ‘results’
  • In the result tab, click on the appropriate link to check the final semester results.
  • OR here is the direct link to check results 
  • After the page will be opened, enter required details such as college name, exam session, roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
  • Click on login, the results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download or take a screenshot of the same
  • Make sure to keep a hard copy of the results with you

Results of RA and AB category students

If after logging in students find that their results have not been declared, then they will have to contact the college. If the results fall under Result Awaited (RA) or Absent (AB) category, students must make sure to get in touch with their respective colleges. It is to be noted that this should be done within 10 days of the declaration of results. Students of some other UG courses are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on DU Final Year Result 2021.

