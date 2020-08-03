DU Results Declared: South Campus CBCS Results For 2nd & 4th Semester Out Now

Delhi University has now announced the results for the 2nd and 4th sem exams for the CBCS students. The exam was held for the 2019-2020 academic session on Sunday in the month of May-June. The results can now be checked from the official website. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready before checking their results at the DU website.

Check DU South campus results for CBCS 2020

Students need to enter their college name, exam roll number and captcha code. Next, they need to click on the 'print scorecard' button to check the results for CBCS 2nd and 4th sem results at Delhi university.

Visit the DU exam website at https://rslt.duresult.in/

Add your college name, exam roll number and captcha code and click on the print scorecard to check results.

Here is the direct link to get to reach the results page of Delhi University. Paste this URL onto your web browser to check DU results 2020 - https://rslt.duresult.in/Students/Combine_GradeCard.aspx

Alternatively click on exam.du.ac.in.

Click on ‘Statement of Marks’.

Enter the relevant details and check the scorecard.

Image courtesy: DU official website

DU university updates

Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 10 to August 31, it said on Wednesday. However, DU said students unable to appear in the exams in August will get another chance.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, DU said it will conduct the examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including in School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, from August 10 onwards in the OBE mode remotely.

Mock tests will be held ahead of the scheduled final exams in two phases so that students can familiarise themselves with the exam system. The first phase will be held between July 27 and July 29, while the second phase from August 1 to August 4.

Delhi University is likely to hold a key meeting to decide on the syllabus of four courses in the coming week, as the online classes are slated to begin from August 10.

Teachers have said the syllabus of four courses, Political Science, Sociology, History and English, for the third and the fifth semesters was yet to be finalised. They had expressed apprehensions about how they would be able to start the classes.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock