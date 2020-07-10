DU SOL Exams Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak: Read Details Here

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) on Friday announced to cancel exams for the school of open learning (SOL) amid COVID19 scare. The exams were scheduled to take place on July 17, 2020.

This comes after the MHRD cancelled to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education and other crucial exams. The SOL has decided to judge the students on the basis of internals. This implies that students will be accessed on their past performance in the best four subjects. An average will be calculated to determine the final result.

Students who wish to appear for exams later have been given an option. They will be given a chance to take the next public exams. Meanwhile, the Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday deferred the Open Book Exam (OBE) for August. The varsity made the announcement in the connection, through a notification on its official website. It later said that a date in this regard will be updated on the website.

DU postpended the exams as the Delhi High Court is hearing petitions regarding holding of open-book exams and postponement of papers. These exams for undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) were originally scheduled to begin from July 10.

Notably, the JEE (Main) exam are scheduled to begin held from 1 to 6 September, while JEE (Advanced) exam will be held on 27 September. The NEET (UG) 2020 are slated for September 13. Notably, the report says that next academic session of Delhi University will likely commence in November.

DU’s final year exams and admission schedule were discussed at a meeting helmed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The minister took to twitter and said that MHRD is committed to students' safety and quality education.

“Held a meeting with officials of @HRDMinistry and Delhi University today to discuss a synchronized calendar for DU admissions & #CBSE board examination results etc. I would like to assure everyone that we at MHRD are committed to students' health and quality education,” he had tweeted earlier this week.

India has so far registered 7,93,802 cases, including 21,604 deaths. However, the recovery rate is improving and now stands at 62.4 per cent.

