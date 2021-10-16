DU Third Cut Off 2021: Lists For Maharaja Agrasen, JMC Released; Check Details Here

Delhi University has released the most awaited cut off list for this session. DU-affiliated colleges like Maharaja Agrasen and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) have released the third cut off list for admission into undergraduate courses today, October 16, 2021. After the 1st and 2nd cut off lists, nearly 50% of students have successfully taken admission into DU colleges, while the remaining will get admission under the 3rd cut off list.

Notably, admission to most of the courses has closed in many colleges. In the 3rd cut off list, the cut off percentage in several courses has marginally declined. For instance, Maharaja Agrasen College has dropped the minimum score to 93%-93.5% in DU's 3rd cut-off list. Candidates who want to check the cut off list can visit the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in

DU 3rd cut off List: Jesus and Mary College

DU 3rd cut off List: Maharaja Agrasen College

DU 3rd cut off 2021: Important Dates

Events Dates Last date of fee payment against 2nd cut off list October 15, 2021, till 5 pm DU 3rd cut off list October 16, 2021 Admission starts against 3rd cut off list October 18, 2021, from 10 am Last date to apply against 3rd cut off list October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges October 22, 2021, till 5 pm Last date of fee payment against 3rd cut off list by candidates October 23, 2021, till 5 pm

Delhi University 3rd cut off list: Admission | More details

According to the official state over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021.

Image: PTI