DU Third Cut-off List Released, Check Cut-off Score Of Hansraj & Other Colleges Here

Delhi University has released DU third cut-off list on Saturday. The University has already released two cut off lists and students eligible have applied for admission against it. University has also released a press release regarding the same. All the admissions made are provisional as per Bulletin of Information as notified under 'Important Points' on the official website. Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to check the cut off.

DU cut-off list: Press Release Highlights

Press release reads, "The Third Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2021-2022 will be notified / displayed by the different colleges of the University by Saturday, the 16th October, 2021. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Third Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online

mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website"

DU 3rd cut-off for arts, commerce subjects- Direct Link

DU 3rd cut-off for science subjects- Direct Link

"Over 74% seats, amounting to 51,000 seats have already been filled in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University through the first cut-off lists. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday," said University officials

DU 3rd cut off 2021: Important Dates

Last date of fee payment against 2nd cut off list was October 15, 2021, till 5 pm

DU 3rd cut off list has been released on October 16, 2021

Admission starts against 3rd cut off list on October 18, 2021, from 10 am

Last date to apply against 3rd cut off list is October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm

Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges on October 22, 2021, till 5 pm

Last date of fee payment against 3rd cut off list by candidates October 23, 2021, till 5 pm

Delhi University 3rd cut off list: Overview

According to the official state over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021.