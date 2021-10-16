Last Updated:

DU Third Cut-off List Released, Check Cut-off Score Of Hansraj & Other Colleges Here

DU third cut-off list has been released on the official website. Candidates can check the important dates related to DU Admissions here in this article.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DU

Image: PTI


Delhi University has released DU third cut-off list on Saturday. The University has already released two cut off lists and students eligible have applied for admission against it. University has also released a press release regarding the same. All the admissions made are provisional as per Bulletin of Information as notified under 'Important Points' on the official website. Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to check the cut off.

DU cut-off list: Press Release Highlights

Press release reads, "The Third Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2021-2022 will be notified / displayed by the different colleges of the University by Saturday, the 16th October, 2021. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Third Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online
mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website"

du

Direct Links

"Over 74% seats, amounting to 51,000 seats have already been filled in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University through the first cut-off lists. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday," said University officials

 DU 3rd cut off 2021: Important Dates 

  • Last date of fee payment against 2nd cut off list was October 15, 2021, till 5 pm 
  • DU 3rd cut off list has been released on October 16, 2021
  • Admission starts against 3rd cut off list on October 18, 2021, from 10 am 
  • Last date to apply against 3rd cut off list is October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm 
  • Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges on October 22, 2021, till 5 pm 
  • Last date of fee payment against 3rd cut off list by candidates October 23, 2021, till 5 pm 

Delhi University 3rd cut off list: Overview

According to the official state over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021.

READ | Delhi University Admission 1st cut off list out, check dates of 2nd & 3rd cut off here
READ | Delhi University cut-off: Nita Arora explains why its 'high time' CBSE & DU take stock
READ | ABVP launches 150 helpline numbers to assist Delhi University students; Check here
READ | Delhi University releases guidelines to include state board subjects in cutoff calculation
READ | DU 2nd Cut Off 2021: Delhi University colleges release 2nd cut-off lists, check here
Tags: DU, Delhi University, DU cut-off list
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND