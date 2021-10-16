DU Third Cut-off List Released, Check Cut-off Score Of Hansraj & Other Colleges Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Delhi University has released DU third cut-off list on Saturday. The University has already released two cut off lists and students eligible have applied for admission against it. University has also released a press release regarding the same. All the admissions made are provisional as per Bulletin of Information as notified under 'Important Points' on the official website. Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to check the cut off.
Press release reads, "The Third Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2021-2022 will be notified / displayed by the different colleges of the University by Saturday, the 16th October, 2021. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Third Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online
mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website"
"Over 74% seats, amounting to 51,000 seats have already been filled in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University through the first cut-off lists. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday," said University officials
According to the official state over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021.