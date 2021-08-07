DU To Establish New College At Fatehpur Beri; Dharmendra Pradhan To Lay Foundation Stone

The University of Delhi (DU) will open a new college at Bhatti Kalan Gaon in the Fatehpur Beri area of Mehrauli in New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone for the new DU college. According to a DU statement, the new college's name has yet to be decided. The new DU college in Fatehpur Beri Village is designed to meet the needs and requirements of the local students. The university had announced that the foundation stone laying ceremony will take place on August 8, however, it was later postponed, and no new date has been given yet.

DU college at Fatehpur Beri Village

At the proposed construction site, a Facilitation Centre will also be developed. According to the DU statement, the Facilitation Centre would allow university students residing in and near Bhatti Kalan Gaon to complete administrative tasks such as admission and examinations without having to travel vast distances.

The new DU college will be built on 40 bighas of land donated by the district and suggested by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, with support from Ramesh Bidhuri, a member of Parliament. Professor PC Joshi, Vice-Chancellor; Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges; Professor Suman Kundu, Director South Campus; Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar; and other university authorities and personnel will attend the Foundation Stone laying ceremony, according to a DU statement.

More about Delhi University

The University of Delhi, also known as Delhi University (DU), is an Indian collegiate public central university in New Delhi. It was established in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an Institute of Eminence (IoE). The major tasks of a collegiate university are divided between the university's academic departments and associated colleges. The University of Delhi, which began with three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students, has grown to become India's largest and one of the world's largest higher education institutions.

Picture Credit: ANI/RepresentativeImage