DU OBE Exam Row: High Court Gives Nod For Open Book Exam For Final Year Students

The Delhi High Court recently gave a nod to Delhi University to conduct their final year exams for undergraduate courses from August 10th with some directions. Delhi University is now scheduled to hold their final year exams for undergraduate students in an open book exam mode. The exams would be conducted from August 10th to August 31st. The students who fail to give the online exams would be given an option to appear for the physical exams which would be conducted in September.

ALSO READ| Sisodia Slams DU Over Unpaid Salaries Despite 70% Budget Hike, Hints At Graft In Colleges

High Court gives specific instructions to DU over open book exams

Justice Pratibha M Singh ordered DU to send the question papers to students via email ID. The questions will also be added on the varsity's portal. Students would be given an extra hour to upload their answer sheets.

The DU university is directed to send an auto-generated email to inform the students that their answer sheets are uploaded successfully and are received by the University.

The high court announced the judgement through the video conferencing.

The high court had ordered the DU to appoint a grievance officer to address the issues of the students while during the OBE exams. This includes any issues regarding downloading the question paper or uploading answer sheets. The grievance committee needs to address the students' complaints within 5 days.

The high court also instructed that the details of the nodal officer and central email id should be published on the Delhi university website. The high court has also asked the common service centres to provide services to those students who do not have the infrastructure to give an OBE exam themselves.

The high court also instructed the DU to announce the results in a short duration and not to delay the results.

ALSO READ| DU Open Book Exam: High Court Says 'Final Year Students Not Thoroughly Prepared For OBE'

DU had earlier told the High Court that the varsity is thinking of conducting OBE exams for their Final year UG students to prevent assembling of students in a hall. It also said that it would have been difficult to conduct the exam in a physical mode by maintaining social distancing.

The DU's counsel mentioned to the court that a student does not need to have high technology arrangements to give the OBE exam. They said that having basic internet connectivity and an email id would be sufficient to give the exam. The UGC had earlier mandated all universities to conduct their final year exams through online, blended or offline mode.

ALSO READ| Delhi HC Directs DU To Provide Writers To Visually Impaired Students For Online Exams

ALSO READ| Online Open Book Exam To Prevent Students From Assembling Amid COVID Concerns: DU Tells HC

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock