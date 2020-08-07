DU OBE Exam Row: High Court Gives Nod For Open Book Exam For Final Year Students

The Delhi High Court recently gave a nod to Delhi University to conduct their final year exams for undergraduate courses from August 10th with some directions. Delhi University is now scheduled to hold their final year exams for undergraduate students in an open book exam mode. The exams would be conducted from August 10th to August 31st. The students who fail to give the online exams would be given an option to appear for the physical exams which would be conducted in September.
ALSO READ| Sisodia Slams DU Over Unpaid Salaries Despite 70% Budget Hike, Hints At Graft In Colleges
ALSO READ| DU Open Book Exam: High Court Says 'Final Year Students Not Thoroughly Prepared For OBE'
DU had earlier told the High Court that the varsity is thinking of conducting OBE exams for their Final year UG students to prevent assembling of students in a hall. It also said that it would have been difficult to conduct the exam in a physical mode by maintaining social distancing.
The DU's counsel mentioned to the court that a student does not need to have high technology arrangements to give the OBE exam. They said that having basic internet connectivity and an email id would be sufficient to give the exam. The UGC had earlier mandated all universities to conduct their final year exams through online, blended or offline mode.
ALSO READ| Delhi HC Directs DU To Provide Writers To Visually Impaired Students For Online Exams
ALSO READ| Online Open Book Exam To Prevent Students From Assembling Amid COVID Concerns: DU Tells HC
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock