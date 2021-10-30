DU To Release 4th Cut-off List Today, Admissions To Start From Nov 1; Check Full Details

Today, on October 30th, the University of Delhi will reveal the DU fourth cut-off 2021 for undergraduate merit-based programmes. The candidates will be able to see the DU 2021 4th cut-off list by logging into the official website of the Delhi University colleges once it is announced. Delhi University will release the DU 2021 fourth cut-off on its official website, du.ac.in.

Admissions will be held from November 1 to 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm, according to the fourth cut-off list. By November 5, 2021, till 5 pm, the university will approve admissions under the DU 4th Cut off 2021. The admission fee must be paid by November 6, 2021, at 5 pm for candidates who have been assigned seats. The fourth cut-off list for Delhi University will be announced for various streams and programmes.

On October 25, Delhi University announced a special cut-off list for students who were unable to get into the university through the first, second, or third cut-off lists. Candidates must follow the instructions below to view and obtain the DU 4th Cut off list for 2021 and prepare appropriately.

Which documents are required for admission?

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Two passport-size pictures that have been self-attested

Certificate of Transfer and Migration

Certificate of passing the 10th board exam

Provisional or original certificate for class 12th

Certificates for SC, ST, and OBC (for candidates who are seeking admission through reserved seats)

The school-issued character certificate

How to find out the date on which Delhi University is going to release the fourth cut-off?

Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in or the web pages of individual colleges.

On the homepage, click on Admission 2021 for the undergraduate course.

Select a relevant link or go straight to the DU 4th Cut-off 2021.

Check and download the fourth cut-off list from Delhi University.

Take a printout of the consolidated cut-off list as well for future reference.

Students are admitted for over 70,000 undergraduate seats at the conclusion of the special Cut-off list admission procedure. The fifth Cut-off list will be announced on November 8, 2021, depending on seat availability.

