DU To Release 4th Cut-off List Today, Admissions To Start From Nov 1; Check Full Details

Today, on October 30th, the University of Delhi will reveal the DU fourth cut-off 2021 for undergraduate merit-based programmes.

Today, on October 30th, the University of Delhi will reveal the DU fourth cut-off 2021 for undergraduate merit-based programmes. The candidates will be able to see the DU 2021 4th cut-off list by logging into the official website of the Delhi University colleges once it is announced. Delhi University will release the DU 2021 fourth cut-off on its official website, du.ac.in.

Admissions will be held from November 1 to 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm, according to the fourth cut-off list. By November 5, 2021, till 5 pm, the university will approve admissions under the DU 4th Cut off 2021. The admission fee must be paid by November 6, 2021, at 5 pm for candidates who have been assigned seats. The fourth cut-off list for Delhi University will be announced for various streams and programmes.

On October 25, Delhi University announced a special cut-off list for students who were unable to get into the university through the first, second, or third cut-off lists. Candidates must follow the instructions below to view and obtain the DU 4th Cut off list for 2021 and prepare appropriately.

Which documents are required for admission?

  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Class 12th mark sheet
  • Two passport-size pictures that have been self-attested
  • Certificate of Transfer and Migration
  • Certificate of passing the 10th board exam
  • Provisional or original certificate for class 12th
  • Certificates for SC, ST, and OBC (for candidates who are seeking admission through reserved seats)
  • The school-issued character certificate

How to find out the date on which Delhi University is going to release the fourth cut-off?

  • Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in or the web pages of individual colleges.
  • On the homepage, click on Admission 2021 for the undergraduate course.
  • Select a relevant link or go straight to the DU 4th Cut-off 2021.
  • Check and download the fourth cut-off list from Delhi University.
  • Take a printout of the consolidated cut-off list as well for future reference.

Students are admitted for over 70,000 undergraduate seats at the conclusion of the special Cut-off list admission procedure. The fifth Cut-off list will be announced on November 8, 2021, depending on seat availability.

