DU To Release 4th Cut-off List Today, Admissions To Start From Nov 1; Check Full Details

Today, on October 30th, the University of Delhi will reveal the DU fourth cut-off 2021 for undergraduate merit-based programmes. The candidates will be able to see the DU 2021 4th cut-off list by logging into the official website of the Delhi University colleges once it is announced. Delhi University will release the DU 2021 fourth cut-off on its official website, du.ac.in.
Admissions will be held from November 1 to 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm, according to the fourth cut-off list. By November 5, 2021, till 5 pm, the university will approve admissions under the DU 4th Cut off 2021. The admission fee must be paid by November 6, 2021, at 5 pm for candidates who have been assigned seats. The fourth cut-off list for Delhi University will be announced for various streams and programmes.
On October 25, Delhi University announced a special cut-off list for students who were unable to get into the university through the first, second, or third cut-off lists. Candidates must follow the instructions below to view and obtain the DU 4th Cut off list for 2021 and prepare appropriately.
Students are admitted for over 70,000 undergraduate seats at the conclusion of the special Cut-off list admission procedure. The fifth Cut-off list will be announced on November 8, 2021, depending on seat availability.
