DU To Reopen Campus In Phased Manner For Final Year UG & PG Students From September 15

Starting from September 15, Delhi University (DU) has decided to reopen its campus gates to its students considering that resumptions are conducted in a phased manner. A notice published by the Delhi University on its website notified this and additionally issued some guidelines. The notice read that the laboratory, practical classes and other similar activities for the final undergraduate and postgraduate students would resume from September 15 onwards.

What did the release mention by the DU mention?

The guideline issued by the Delhi University mentioned that resumption of services will only be initiated with a minimum of 50% of the seating capacity of the classroom. The release also stated that the final year students will now be allowed to participate in the placement process. The release notified that the university had allowed the reopening of libraries from September 6 onwards. The seating arrangements will be chalked out as per the issued SOPs.

Libraries may also allow issuing of books to students on regular basis. The notification further read that theory classes for both PG/UG courses will be held in online mode until further notice. The university has additionally advised all the teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges/departments/centres to get inoculated with both doses of the vaccine at the earliest. It has also urged the students to get at least one dose of vaccination, however, the release maintained that the hostel students had to get vaccinated with both doses.

What about the other premier institutions around the country?

As Delhi University decided to begin classes for its students, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JI) is still considering their decision to resume physical classes. As IITians around the country urged the apex institute's governing body to open its campuses, the boards said that it was yet to decide the same. Schools in the national capital had already resumed since September 1 but colleges still remained closed. Vice-Chancellor, PC Joshi, DU had previously attested that a high-level meeting would be convened to decide on reopening colleges and that they might resume offline classes in a phased manner.

Image Credits - ANI