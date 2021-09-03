DU To Reopen From Next Week In Phased Manner; Check Official Statement Here

DU to reopen soon: The Delhi University is gearing up to reopen from next week. It is to be noted that the University will be opened in a phased manner due to the COVID situation. It is being said that the final or third-year students will be given preference when it comes to offline classes. As per officials, students whose courses require practicals will be called first.

Dean of Social Welfare (DU) Rajeev Gupta said, “We are currently working on the modalities after holding a meeting with principals and heads of departments. Hopefully from next week, we will be able to reopen the campus in a phased manner. Third-year students will get first preference.” He further said, “First preference for offline classes will be given to third-year students. It will include students from science streams and other courses where practical work is involved and laboratories are required. It can include courses like psychology, mathematics, linguistics and so on. Preference will be given to courses which require hands-on experience.”

Offline classes will be voluntary

It is being said that it will be left up to students if they want to attend offline classes. Officials also said that outstation students are likely to be called from the second week of September. “After the first phase is implemented, we will see how it goes. Once the exercise is successful, we will extend it to other batches and courses. Outstation students are most likely to be called from the second week of September but attending offline classes is completely voluntary,” said Mr Gupta.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Cutoff to release on October 1

This year, Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on October 1, 2021. Final announcements have not been made yet. Delhi University is offering seats to students on the basis of marks received by students in the class 12th board results 2021. However, for some courses, Delhi University is planning to conduct its entrance examinations.