DU UG Admissions 2021: Jesus And Mary College Releases 4th Cut-off List; Check Details

The 4th DU 2021 cut-off for undergraduate programmes has been published on their official website, du.ac.in, by Delhi University's affiliated colleges today. Jesus and Mary College also announced its fourth cut-off list on jmc.ac.in, despite the majority of Jesus and Mary College's programmes no longer accepting applications. Admission to BCom and BCom Honours courses reopened on a special cut-off list, and the cut-off for BCom Honours is 96.5 for and BCom is 96.5%.

The fourth cut-off for Hindi Honours at JMC is 63%. However, students must have studied both English and Hindi until class 12th, in order to apply for admission to the JMC Hindi Honours programme. Candidates for the BA (Hons) Hindi programme must have received at least 70 marks in Hindi in their Class 12 exams. However, no cut-off was released for Economics (Hons), English (Hons), History (Hons), BSc Mathematics (Hons), Political Science (Hons), Psychology (Hons), Sociology (Hons) and BA Programme.

Candidates can register and apply for UG courses online after ensuring that they meet the required DU 4th cut-off. After scrutinising the candidates' documentation uploaded throughout the online DU admission process 2021, Jesus & Mary College will confirm their admission.

In the meanwhile, Miranda House issued a 99% cut-off score for BA Hons History. Similarly, the 99% cut-off score for BA Hons Journalism and BA Hons Psychology at Lady Shri Ram College has been revealed. LSR has issued the 98.5% cut-off for BSc Hons Mathematics for science programmes.

Students will be allowed to take admissions from November 1 and 2, 2021

Students will be allowed to take admissions from November 1 and 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm. The university will accept applications for the DU 4th Cut-off 2021 until 5 pm on November 5, 2021. For those who have been assigned seats, the admission cost must be paid by November 6, 2021, at 5 pm. The fourth cut-off for DU is determined by many factors, including the candidate's grades in the Class 12th test, the applied programme, the best of four subjects, and the number of seats available. Around 70,000 seats are available in various undergraduate programmes across 64 different colleges at Delhi University.

Image: PTI