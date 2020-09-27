DUET 2020 Answer Key Released Along With The Question Paper; Read Details

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the answer key for the entrance examinations of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on the official website- nta.ac.in. The students can now apply for the desired courses in Delhi University on the basis of the marks achieved in the entrance examinations. The DUET 2020 was held in a staged and graded manner in early September.

The National Testing Agency has released both the question paper and answer key of the examination which was held from September 6 to September 11. Candidates can download the DUET 2020 answer key online. The NTA has also opened a window to raise questions on the DUET 2020 Answer Keys. This window will be open by September 28, 2020.

Read: DUET 2020: NTA to Conduct Entrance Test For DU Admissions From September 4

How to download

1. Visit the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in

2. Click on the DUET answer key link on the homepage

3. A new window will redirect you to the DUET answer key 2020

Read: DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Exam Likely To Be Conducted From Sept 6 To 11

4. Enter the application number and date of birth to access the DUET answer key

5. Download the DUET 2020 answer key, which will be available in a PDF format

The students who have appeared for the examinations will have to use their form number and date of birth as used at the time of registration to log in. Students will be receiving the answer key in PDF formats. They can either download it or use a hard copy to cross-check their answers to the NTA DUET answer key. Once the PDF is open for access, students can analyse the answers to their question papers.

Read: Delhi University DUET 2020 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

Also Read: NTA DUET Answer Key 2020 Expected To Be Out Soon at ‘du.ac.in’; Know Steps To Download

(Image Credits: Canva.com)