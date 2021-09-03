DUET 2021: Delhi University & NTA Release Entrance Test Schedule, Here's Direct Link

The entrance exam conducting body of Delhi University, which is the National Testing Agency on September 2 released DUET 2021 exam dates. As per the schedule released on Thursday, the Delhi University Entrance Test will be conducted in the last week of September and the first week of October 2021. Exams will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for some Under Graduate, and mostly Post Graduate and M.Phil/Ph.D courses. Interested candidates who have registered themselves are advised to check the official notification which has been uploaded on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The direct link to notice has also been attached below.

DUET 2021: Details

Candidates are hereby informed that the examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. It is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts. The first will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue till 10 a.m. The second shift will start from 12.30 p.m. and will continue till 2.30 p.m. and the evening shift will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The same schedule will be followed on all exam dates.

Candidates will have to answer the multiple-choice questions for UG courses. 100 questions will be asked and each question will carry 4 marks. Candidates are also informed that negative marking will also be there in case student fills wrong response. The mode of the exam will be English. For PG courses, the number of questions will be 50/100 and for M.Phil/Ph.D. courses the number of questions will be 50. Apart from this, all the other details will remain the same as for UG courses. This year the registration process was completed between July 26 and August 21, 2021.