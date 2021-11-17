DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

DUET 2021 MPhil Result: The results for 48 MPhil and Ph.D courses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have participated in the examination can check their result by visiting - ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at – ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx. The examination was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT), and the answer key was released on October 25. The final result has been declared based on the final answer key. Check key details below. In cases where candidates have any queries or clarifications, they can call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

DUET 2021 Results Direct Link

To download the result it is recommended that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - DUET 2021 Results (CLICK HERE)

DUET 2021 PhD: Here's How to check DUET 2021 MPhil, Ph.D. results:

Step 1: To check the DUET 2021 MPhil, Ph.D. result, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Now, on the new page, fill in the details such as the form number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on "log-in" and then on "view scorecard" to begin.

Step 4: It is recommended that you print the results for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock