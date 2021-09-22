DUET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the DUET 2021 Admit Card. The candidates must visit the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in to download the DUET admit card 2021.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2021 from September 26 to October 1, 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the exam must bring a printed copy (hard copy) of the DUET admit card. Candidates will be denied entry to the exam hall if they fail to produce the hard copy of the DUET Admit Card.

Delhi University Entrance Test will be held in computer-based mode. The test is held for candidates seeking admissions to various courses at the University of Delhi. Check the steps to download NTA DUET admit card 2021 here. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the hall tickets.

How to download DUET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your form number and date of birth and submit

Your DUET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download DUET Admit Card 2021

DUET Admit Card 2021: Key Dates