DUET Answer Key 2021 For UG Courses Released; Here's How To Download & More

DUET Answer Key 2021: The provisional answer keys and question papers for the Delhi University Entrance Test for the undergraduate courses have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can check answer keys by visiting the official website of ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/login page.aspx. DUET started on September 26 and concluded on October 1, 2021, through CBT.

The answer keys that have been released today will remain on the official portal for only two days, till October 10, 2021. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can raise objections before October 10. Candidates will be charged Rs 200 per question for objections. Candidates will not be informed anything about the objections they raise, but a valid objection will carry corrections in the final answer keys.

NTA DUET answer key 2021: Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by NTA, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 10 October 2021 (upto 05:00 pm)." it read.

DUET answer key download: Here's how to download NTA DUET 2021 answer key

STEP 1: To check NTA DUET answer key 2021 visit the official website at ntaexam2021- cbtexam.in .

. STEP 2: Now, log in using the form number and date of birth.

STEP 3:After login NTA DUET 2021 answer key, question paper, and response sheet will appear on the screen.

STEP 4: Calculate the probable score by matching the keys to the question paper and response sheet.

STEP 5: Raise objection if any. Take a printout of the answer sheet for future use.

