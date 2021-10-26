DUET MPhil, PhD Answer Keys Out; Details To Check Results Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the provisional answer keys along with question papers of M.Phil/Ph.D with responses for answer key challenge for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021.

The examination was conducted throughout the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 01, 2021, in the computer-based online mode.

How to check results and answer keys

Students who appeared in the DUET 2021 examination can check their results and answer key on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in or du.ac.in.

Aspirants who appeared in the exam can challenge the answer keys till 11:50 pm on October 27. They have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. No challenge will be taken without a fee. Candidates will need to make the payment of the processing fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or via Paytm.

Challenges made will be checked by subject specialists and if found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The results will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key and the answer key finalised by the experts will be considered final.

How to challenge the answer key:

Visit and login to the answer key challenge web page.

Download your response sheet and answer keys.

Click on the 'Add challenge' option available in the welcome window.

An option 'Key challenge' will appear on the screen.

To challenge a question, choose the question ID from the drop-down menu and also select a suitable type of challenge.

Upload supporting documents

Files should be less than 30kb in JPEG or JPG

If candidates desire to make a new challenge, click 'Add Challenge'.

Pay the fee by clicking on 'Click here to pay the fee'.

Image: Shutterstock