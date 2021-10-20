DUET PG Answer Key 2021: NTA Releases PG Answer Key; Here's How To Raise Objections

DUET PG Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET. Along with the answer key, NTA has also published a response sheet and question paper for post-graduation courses on the official website-nta.ac.in. Notably, the answer key, response sheet, and question paper will be available on the official website from October 19 to 21 till 11:55 pm.

If candidates are not satisfied with DUET PG Answer Key, they can raise objections by paying Rs 200 as the processing fee. Students can only raise objections through online mode and their objections will be carefully reviewed by the expert panel. To check the answer key and raise objections, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here-

DUET PG answer key: Here's how to check

STEP 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency - nta.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the ‘ Students ’ section available on the homepage to select Delhi University Entrance Test.

’ section available on the homepage to select Delhi University Entrance Test. STEP 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link shared here- DUET PG Answer Key 2021 .

. STEP 4: Fill in details such as DOB in the specified format to log in.

STEP 5: Now, check and download the answer key and other required documents.

STEP 6: Take a print of the answer key and response sheet for any future reference.

STEP 7: In the event of objections, fill in the application fee and pay the requisite amount.

DUET PG answer key 2021: More details

If candidates face any problem at the time of raising objections or any other issue, they can reach out to the official help desk number of NTA at 011-40759000 or send an email at duet@nta.ac.in. If the exam conducting department decides to drop a question due to a technical error, then candidates will get full marks for that specific question. It is recommended to visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more details.

