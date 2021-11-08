DUET Result 2021: NTA Releases Result For 4th PG Courses; Check Link To Download Score

DUET Result 2021: The result of the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET, for various postgraduate courses has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to recent updates, NTA has now announced the scorecards for 4 more PG courses on its official website – nta.ac.in. The DUET 2021 was conducted from September 26 to October 1, 2021, across various examination locations.

It must be noted that the results have now been released for all courses, including M.A. Hindustani Music, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Social Work, and M.Sc Bio-Chemistry. To download the scorecard, candidates would need their Form Number and Date of Birth to download the results. Check key details below.

DUET Result 2021: Direct Link

To check or download the score, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - DUET Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

DUET Result 2021: Here's how to download PG scorecards

Candidates must visit the official website of the National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in.

Under the 'Latest' section, click on the link that reads, 'Public Notice 08 November 202 Display of Score Card for 04 Post Graduate (PG) Courses (List-IV) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021.'

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here to view DUET Result 2021 and download PG scorecards.

Enter your form number and DOB and then click on 'View Score Card .'

.' Your DUET Result 2021 and PG Score Card will be available on your screen.

Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

DUET PG Scorecard 2021: More details

Earlier, NTA released the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd lists on November 3, 5, and 6 respectively. If candidates face any problems, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended to visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.

Image: Unsplash