DUET Result 2021: NTA Releases Result For 4th PG Courses; Check Link To Download Score

DUET Result 2021: The result of the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET, for various postgraduate courses has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to recent updates, NTA has now announced the scorecards for 4 more PG courses on its official website – nta.ac.in. The DUET 2021 was conducted from September 26 to October 1, 2021, across various examination locations.
It must be noted that the results have now been released for all courses, including M.A. Hindustani Music, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Social Work, and M.Sc Bio-Chemistry. To download the scorecard, candidates would need their Form Number and Date of Birth to download the results. Check key details below.
Earlier, NTA released the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd lists on November 3, 5, and 6 respectively. If candidates face any problems, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended to visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.