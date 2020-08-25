DVET Maharashtra ITI Merit List 2020 To Tentatively Release In September

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra, that is also called DVET, is expected to release the first merit list by September this year. Many candidates had applied for the various courses conducted under DVET this year. The official details can be checked at admission.dvet.gov.in. Read on to know more details about the ITI merit list in Maharashtra for Maharashtra polytechnic and diploma courses.

ITI Maharashtra merit list for DVET

Candidates also have the option to fill out the forms for admission in case they haven't yet, the last date is by August 31st. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores in subjects like Physics, Hindi, Chemistry, Maths. After the merit list is released, candidates need to present their documents at the counselling based on the merit list that is expected to release in September, according to education portals like NVSHQ.

Image courtesy: DVET official website

How to download DVET Maharashtra ITI merit list?

Visit the official portal at - admission.dvet.gov.in

Click on the link of “Maharashtra ITI First Merit List 2020” under the 'notification' section on the homepage.

Merit list would be downloaded in the PDF format on your device.

Candidates need to press “Ctrl+F” and write your name or roll number in the search box that could be seen in the top right corner of the homepage.

Tap enter button and candidate's name would be displayed if they have been listed in the merit list.

DVET will also conduct a second round of merit list which would be helpful for all the applicants whose name was not selected in the 1st merit list. Candidates whose name are listed in teh first merit list can visit the officially stated institutes for counselling procedures. The documents needed for counselling includes Passport size photograph, Marksheets of Class 10th and 12th, Hardcopy of the Application Form of Maharashtra ITI courses, Domicile Certificate, Character Certificate of Applicant, Transfer Certificate and Identity Proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc

ITI is basically associated with providing skills to candidates who intend to get specialized training for their careers. These are the polytechnic courses that the candidates can take after Class 10th itself. ITI provides training for different trades and courses and is conducted under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Union Government.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock