EAMCET Result 2021 Out; 80.62% Students Pass, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the results of the entrance exam. The results which have been released are for the entrance exam which was conducted earlier this year. To be noted that the Council had already released the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key in the month of August 2021. It was released on August 26, 2021. Candidates who have already raised objections and based on that the APSCHE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University have prepared the final answer key. This year the entrance test was held on multiple shifts for different papers. Over 1.66 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Candidates who manage to qualify AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and AP SCHE will jointly conduct the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check scorecards. However, the official website is down as of now and students are facing difficulties. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

AP EAMCET 2021 Result announcement: Date and Time

AP EAMCET 2021 result have been declared on September 8, 2021.

The results were announced at 10.30 am.

The counseling will commence on September 18, 2021.

Websites to check

Sche.ap.gov.in manabadi.com.

How To Check AP EAPCET Result

Registered candidates should visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

On the homepage, click on the link related to AP EAMCET 2021 results.

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to insert login credentials.

Post doing that candidates will have to click on submit option to access their AP EAMCET 2021 result.

The scorecards will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

AP EAMCET Result 2021: How ranks will be calculated

Candidates who took the exam this year will be ranked on the basis of EAPCET normalized marks. The candidate should secure at least 25% of the maximum marks obtained by 0.01% of top candidates. There are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. To be noted that the conducting body is also expected to release a separate rank list for the candidates who have passed the supplementary examination this year.