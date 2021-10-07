Last Updated:

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 2206 Posts; Check Details

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications are being invited for over 2000 posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Image: PTI


East Central Railway has released a notification for ECR apprentice recruitment 2021. Applications are being invited for 2206 posts of Apprentice from October 5, 2021. Candidates will be hired for engagement of Act Apprentices in order to impart training under the Apprentice Act of 1961. For more information regarding the eligibility, important dates, candidates can visit the official website for more details. The official website is rrcecr.gov.in.

Selected candidates will be provided training in specific divisions or units that are under the East Central Railways. The minimum required age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per law. Candidates belonging to SC, ST community will be given age relaxation of up to 5 years.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Education Qualifications 

  • Candidates should have passed their Matric or Class 10th exam or any other equivalent exam from a recognized board with at least 50% marks.
  • Candidates must also have their Industrial Training Institute or ITI certificate in the relevant trade from the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Dates 

  • Recruitment drive has been announced on October 5, 2021
  • The deadline to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 is November 5, 2021

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details 

  • Danapur Division- 675 vacancies
  • Dhanbad Division- 156 vacancies
  • Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya- 135 vacancies
  • Samastipur Division- 81 vacancies
  •  Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division- 892 vacancies
  • Carriage & Wagon Repair  Workshop- 110 vacancies
  • Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur- 110 vacancies
  • Sonpur Division- 47 vacancies

Candidates must go through the detailed notification before applying for the above-mentioned positions. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 in order to apply for the above-mentioned posts. The application fee for the form is non-refundable. Candidates will also have to attach the necessary documents like scanned photographs. their signature, education certificate, date of birth proof, and others. In case of any issue being faced by candidates while filling the application form, they can call the helpline number-0612-2200035 on weekdays.

Official notification reads, "Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects. 3.2 In case of two candidates"

First Published:
