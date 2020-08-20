ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 Vacancies For Technical Officers Job; Check Details Here

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is looking for Technical Officers and has invited online applications for the recruitment of the same on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ecil.co.in until August 30, 2020.

According to the official notice, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies of technical officers. Out of the total number of vacancies available, 160 are for unreserved category, i.e. 90 for OBC, 58 for SC, 26 for ST and 16 for EWS.

The notice read, “ECIL, a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy is looking for dynamic and result-oriented personnel for the following temporary positions purely on a contract basis to work on sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning and FLC activities of EVM and VVPAT at various project sites spread across India”.

The ECIL informed that the selected candidates will be eligible for a consolidated pay of Rs 23,000 per month. Additionally, the candidate will also be eligible for TA/DA and other benefits. Cashless Medical Benefits and Life Insurance Coverage while on election duty will also be admissible as per guidelines. Further, the officials said that the tenure of the contract would be nine months, however, they added that it may be extendable depending upon ‘organisational requirements’ as well as the performance of the candidate.

Eligibility

To apply for the vacancy, a candidate must have a first-class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology will minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/ University. The candidate should also have minimum one-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking.

How to apply

Visit official website, i.e, www.ecil.co.in Select ‘careers’ followed by ‘e-recruitment’ Fill in details Take a print out of registered application form Note the system generated application serial number for future use For more details, read the official notice.

