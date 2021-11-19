"The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future" - F. Sionil Jose Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Education Excellence Awards was organized by Kiteskraft Productions on 13th of November 2021. The endeavour was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education sector. The Education Excellence Awards was held to celebrate and recognize excellence in education, highlight the positive impact, teachers and schools have in our society and show teachers how much they are valued.

KitesKraft Productions has completed yet another event successfully and is fully dedicated to its commitment towards the education system and society. We believe that a small appreciation can make a lot of difference in society. It helps to develop and garnish professionalism among the individuals. Our goal is to honour and reward the outstanding educators for the eminence and effectiveness of their teaching.

Education Excellence Awards 2021 – Winners List NIED Education Council Pawan Ailawadi A. Sahana British Fort Foundation Dr. Binoy Kr Medhi Prof. Lala Behari Sukla Sudeep Cheriyan Vineet Ashish Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik Samreen Sultana Dr. Vihar Rajendra Bidwai Dr. Saurabh Doshi Dr. Dinesha H A Archana Pandey Vishwanath Panwar Hakeem Mushtaq Ahmad Dr. AmudalaThejo Kumari Megha Chakravorty GDC Women, Anantnag YS GeNxt School Dr. K. Rajasekar Dr. John Samuel Kennedy Dr. Narendra Kumar Dr. Ahamed Subir H Dr. Sandip Gun K P C Public School Balwant Jhouta Avinash Singh Dr. Mayuri Barman Savitha R.S Indrajit Debnath Padma Rewari Prof. CA Vijay Suba Prof. Sudha Girjappa Bansode Dr. Syed Jaheeruddin Dr. Lalchand P. Dalal Dr. V Sowmya Sridevi Makarla Global City International School Vamsi Krishna V Dr. Brinda Shah Sadaf Mushtaq Nasti Yawer Ahmad Mir Sanchita Banerjee Dr. Sudhir Acharya AP Information Technology Academy Archana Pathak Pradip Kumar Nath Dr. D. Kavitha N. Curie Sushma Chandel Sayed B Karim Disha Competitive Classes Navodaya English High School & Jr. College, Thane Smaranika Pattnaik Upcycle Corps.

P. Kowsalya Sudesh Kumar Shukla Prof. Dr. J. Judith Diana Jeyanthy Toleti Ajijibabu Dr. Somprakas Basu Pooja Ashish Tahiliani Mr. Philip Louie Balasamy Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Anchorwala Education Academy Dr. S.R. Murali, The American College Vivek Mishra S Prasanth Sonia Kedia P.P.G. Experimental High School Dr. Ajay Kumar Nigam Hetal Shah Ms. Naina Johnson Dr. Suman Acharyya International Institute of Digital Technologies Ms. Kiran Kushwaha Vikas Sharma Hi 5 Child Development Center IbtishamBano Ms. Gurnam Kaur Grewal Anjali Raina Saravanan Pillai Satish Bhimrao Kekan Neeti Nagarkar Dr. Kajalbaran Jana Sikshadaan International School Prof. Priya Padave Rakesh Pratyush Gupta Dharini Dahyabhai Patel Dr. Kapil Khare CMPS, Hari Nagar Dr. Abhishek Mukherjee Mrs. Pooja Arora Mrs. Brij Bala Kohli Dr. Harisundar G Revati Hunswadkar Prof. Harini Sreenivasan Shilpa S Partha Sarkar P. Madhavi Dutt Mr. Huzefa Ahmedali Babrawala Dr. Zuleika Homavazir Prof. Megha Gokhe Prof. C L Maurya Jasmeet Kaur Chadha Dr. Salunkhe Manisha Namdeo Dr. Kaushik Sandipan Gaikwad RTG Vasantha Siva Dr. Robinder Kaur Dr. Satish Shivaji Sonawane R Subhadra Monika Chowdhary TKN Institute of Fire and Safety Management Prasenjit Das Rakesh Saha Sonia Malik Dr. Deepika Rajpal Prof. Dr. Prasanta Kumar Bhattacharyya Harmohan Kalita Dr. Diana Jacob Anjani Kumar Bhatnagar Amarpreet Kaur St. Montfort School, Bhopal Vivek Gupta Dr. Caroline Satur Pardhu Thottempudi Arni University Sheeza Ali Khan Monika Taneja Manaktalaa Sukhmani Kalra Dr. Sagar H Mohite Sayera Rahman A4Con Services Pvt. Ltd.

Chintamani Mahavidyalaya Dr. Mohammad Jabirullah Shri Pramod Ji Mahila Mahavidyalaya Suresh Kumar Complete Cosmetic Care Strategic Timeout Sofy Sebastian Prannay G Sharma Dr ANIL KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA Jagesh Garg Livingstone Foundation International FLORETO World School Monika Mehan Dr. Jayanta Kar Sharma Prof. A. L. Jatav Dr. Athokpam Umabati Devi Dr. Davina Hijam Abhishek Goel Abhishek Goel O. S. Ramanujam Valarpiraitaj Thajudeen Dr. Kalpana V N Dr. Gulbash Duggal Bhupindra Global School Suhas Vasant Patil Raj Guru Dr. Sunil S Nayak Urmimala Sudhakar Sarada Vidyapith, Arambag Deepa Vijayarangan Acad Prime Private Limited Chandan Verma Dr. Manish Kumar Amol Dubraj Dr. Santosh Mani Chetan P. Kavlekar Praveesh Singh Shrutika Kolekar Shrutika Kolekar Shashi Prakash Singh Dr. Sandip Deb Little Saplings Preschool (ArathiHattikal) Lakshmi Murthy Sukanchan Majee Dr. Dhanraj Phanindra Saikia Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay Dr. Ravindra Kumar Sohane Dr. Ami Desai Anita Tripathi Alok Goyal Dr. Rajeev N Akshaygiri Janakgiri Goswami Sau. Rajashri Pandurang Shitole Dr. M. Shanthi Ananda Karmakar Aamir SoofiHotgi Sandhya Kakkar Sayed AamerSakaf Sadat Dr. Rajat Pal Dr. Prashant Shrivastava Dr. (Mrs) Anupama Verma Dr. Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant Dr. Poonam Chaubey Bharatiya Academy of Linguistics and Communication Lakshmi Vindala Rufeeda Hassan Blossom's Busybuds Dr. Sabrina David Gururaj D. Devarhubli Shashwati Banerjee Camellia Institute of Polytechnic Unique Public School, A Senior Secondary School, Affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi Madhuparna Andrews Dr. Samson S Chiru (Sangai International University, Manipur) Laya Education Ora Pota Kids Club Edusquadz Technologies LLP Vijayata Chaudhary Dr. Md. Asraul Hoque Surendra Sharma Dr. M Subramanian Dr. Avnesh Sharma The Wisdom Global School The Wisdom Global School Velmurugan S Dr. Shreedhar S Joshi Dr. Mohini Gautam Prangan Foundation Colonel’s Academy Dr. Pushpa Yadav Prof.(Dr.) Prabhat Srivastava Dr. Dushyant Kumar Seerat Munir Vandana Shukla The Wisdom Global School The Wisdom Global School Naina More Dr. Richa Sharma Dr. Manpreet Singh Bindra Prabhakar Kamble Chhatrampur Junior Basic School Orange Education Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Ravi Babu Birudu Shreyas Kulkarni Educational Institute Sakina Hatim Bharmal KongkhamBiplob Singha Congratulations to all the Awardees of Education Excellence Award 2021.

PWR PWR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)