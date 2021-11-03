Education Min Pradhan Reviews Vaccination Status Of Staff As Schools Re-open Across India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the vaccination status of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools as many states are heading towards reopening the institutions. Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday informed in a Tweet that he along with the officials from the Education Ministry monitored the pace of vaccination across schools, institutions and other skill centres. He also reviewed the vaccination status in the skilling ecosystem.

"Reviewed the vaccination progress of teaching and non-teaching personnel of schools, institutions and skill centres associated with the education and skilling ecosystem," Education Minister tweeted.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Education, Pradhan has been reviewing the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff on a regular basis to guarantee a safe environment for schools to reopen. This comes as a majority of states have already opened the schools for all the classes.

"Over 92 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under the Central Government, over 96 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated," read the press note by Union Education Ministry.

"With rapid vaccination at scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions," the minister added in another tweet.

The cumulative COVID vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 107 crores on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. As many as 37,38,574 doses were administered until 7 p.m. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78% of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine while 38% have received both shots.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the country has registered 10,423 new COVID cases. With 1,53,776 active cases, the active caseload is at its lowest level in 250 days. Active cases are 0.45% of all positive cases in the country, which is the lowest level since March 2020.

The recovery of 15,021 patients in the last 24 hours brings the total number of recovered patients to 3,36,83,581 since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, India's recovery rate is now at 98.21%.

