Education Minister Interacts With IITs, NITs, IISc Directors On NEP 2020, Online Classes

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is interacting with directors of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). The meeting has been called to discuss the implementation of National Education Policy 2020. The virtual meeting started at 11:30 am today.

Education Minister to discuss online education, NEP 2020

Moreover, he will discuss COVID-19 management, online learning, and the status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) with the directors of these educational institutions. The minister informed about this virtual meeting on his official Twitter handle. “I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow,” his tweet reads.

The education minister on May 17 chaired a meeting with education secretaries of states and union territories of India to review COVID-19 management, online education, and implementation of NEP 2020. Post-meeting, the minister had said despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as to conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET UG. The union education minister also asked for suggestions and discussed various strategies adopted for online and offline learning in Schools.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Suggestions sought from states

Connecting all schools to Bharat Net and providing digital devices to all school students to continue their online classes, use of Manodarpan for psychological counseling of students were some of the suggestions that came up in the meeting. The issue of pending CBSE Class 12 board exams was also discussed and suggestions were sought from states for holding the exams. CBSE had to cancel the class 10 board exam and postpone the class 12 board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The board has also said that the class 12 exam will be held when the situation is conducive for the exam. The situation will be reviewed on or after June 1 and a decision will be taken accordingly.