Education Minister Meeting: 'Connect Schools To Bharat Net, Digital Devices To Students'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting with state education secretaries on Monday to review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector, challenges of online learning, and the progress of implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The meeting was held in a virtual mode, that began at 11 am. The education ministry discussed various suggestions for the smooth functioning of online classes in the country.

'Connect all schools to Bharat Net, provide digital devices to all'

Among all the suggestions that emerged during the meeting was to connect all schools to Bharat Net and provide digital devices to all secondary school students. Moreover, to ensure the mental well-being of students and teachers, the education minister suggested using the 'Manodarpan' portal effectively. Grief sessions should also be arranged at required places.

"The State Education Secretaries Meeting was held to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required. Following are the suggestions that emerged during the meeting Bharat net to connect all the schools Provide digital devices to secondary school students. To ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, the 'Manodarpan' portal needs to be used effectively. Grief session to be arranged at required places" reads a tweet from the Ministry of Education.