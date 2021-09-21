Last Updated:

Education Minister Meets Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador To Discuss Digital Learning

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to India. Both leaders met at Edu min's residence. Check the outcomes of the meeting here.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to India Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The meeting was held in person at Education Minister’s office today. The agenda of the meeting was to talk about higher education. Both leaders had discussions on strengthening our bilateral cooperation in higher education, digital learning, and skill development. The Education Minister took to Twitter to share information about the same and to share the highlights and outcomes of the discussion. He tweeted, “Happy to meet HE Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to India, in my office today. We had meaningful discussions on strengthening our bilateral cooperation in higher education, digital learning, and skill development.”

Education Minister Met Finnish Ambassador To India on Monday

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finnish Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde on Monday, September 20, held a meeting on intensifying multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, especially in digital learning, innovation & other priority areas in the education sector. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Glad to meet HE Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finnish Amb. to India and EU Gender Champion. We had productive discussions on intensifying our multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, especially in digital learning, innovation & other priority areas in the education sector. @AmbKoukkuRonde."

Both leaders also talked on ways to work together to work in areas of vocational education. He further tweeted, "We also agreed to exchange best practices and work together to build capacities in the areas of vocational education, skill development, K-12, curriculum & pedagogy frameworks, teacher training and ICTs."

 

