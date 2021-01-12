Education Minister Pokhriyal Chairs High-level NEP Meeting, Reviews Progress

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', on Monday organized a review meeting with the top officials of the Education Ministry in order to evaluate the progress made in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was introduced in the month of July last year. During the hour-long meeting, the Education Minister consulted the officials on the matter. With the situation beginning to normalize and the possibility of educational institutions opening soon, the ministry is making all efforts to speed up the implementation of the policy, said an official.

Minister of Education, Government of India Shri @DrRPNishank chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress made regarding the implementation of #NEP2020 today. pic.twitter.com/h9fODZsDv2 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 11, 2021

While talking to ANI, an official had mentioned that the Minister reviewed and discussed the main goal of NEP 2020, which is to universalize the education right from the primary level to the senior secondary level.

During the meeting, the various provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) were discussed, said the Ministry of Education in a tweet.

During the meeting, various provisions of the #NEP2020 such as multidisciplinary education, National Research Foundation, issues related to inclusion, access and internships along with UG courses were discussed. pic.twitter.com/N3ES4qIrPg — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 11, 2021

NEP 2020: What is it all about?

The National Education Policy(NEP) 2020, which had received a nod from the Modi government in the month of July, aims to overhaul the entire education system in the country. The Ministry has targeted to implement the entire NEP policy by 2040. In order to implement the entire policy, the government shall be setting up committees with relevant members at both states as well as central level in order to discuss the implementation plan.

The purpose of the education system is to develop good human beings capable of rational thought and action, possessing compassion and empathy, courage and resilience, scientific temper, and National Education Policy 2020 5 creative imagination, with sound ethical moorings and values. It aims at producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by our Constitution, said a document by the Ministry of Education.

All aspects of the curriculum and pedagogy will be reoriented and revamped to attain these critical goals. Specific sets of skills and values across domains will be identified for integration and incorporation at each stage of learning, from pre-school to higher education, added the document.

The three-language formula will continue to be implemented while keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity, added the document.

One of the key reforms of the NEP is to replace the contemporary 10+2 school education structure with a new structure which would consist of a 5+3+3+4 structure that includes five years of foundational stage(pre-primary classes to class 1 and 2), three years of preparatory stage(classes 3,4 and 5), three years of middle school(classes 6,7,8) and four years of secondary stage(classes 9,10,11 and 12).

Under the policy, the Indian government is also inviting top 100 foreign universities to set up campuses in India, the Ministry of Education said in a tweet.

Under #NEP, India is inviting top 100 foreign universities to set up campuses. Shri @DrRPNishank and Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke about campus to campus collaboration, especially with the universities that stand at the top QS ranking. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 12, 2021

