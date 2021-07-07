Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Resigns A Few Hours Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

A few hours ahead of the big reshuffle of the cabinet, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resigns after being a part of the biggest upheavals in the education system of the country. According to sources Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, cited the post-Covid complications as his reason to vacant the position. The National Education Policy was launched during his tenure with Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani. However, the policy was in progress much before his appointment. During his tenure the pandemic brought drastic changes in the learning and teaching process, some major steps were also taken post interactions with higher authorities.

Union Minister Pokhriyal tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-Covid complications. Before being union minister, he was Uttarakhand's Chief Minister. He took charge as the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister in May 2019. HRD ministry has been renamed as education ministry during his tenure.

Ministers who have resigned ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Thaawarchand Gehlot

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javadekar

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Babul Supriyo

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Rattan Lal Kataria

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri

Recent major announcement by Education Minister

Education Minister on July 6 took to Twitter to announce that he will give information about JEE through LIVE session. During LIVE session, he announced the dates of JEE Phase III and Phase IV exams Along with this, he gave detailed information about the opening and closing of the registration portal. Candidates should visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the exams. Here is the direct link to view Education Minister's live session.

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

Education Minister also announced that students who wish to change their exam centres due to COVID restrictions at their place can apply for the same on the above-mentioned dates. He said that the government will try its best to allot nearest centres. It is to be noted that the number of centres has been doubled in order to maintain social distancing.