Using Mother Tongue As A Medium Of Education Will Benefit India: Ramesh Pokhriyal On NEP

On Monday, HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that while he is not against English language, it is essential to understand that some of the developed countries achieved great heights by using their mother tongue as a medium of education. He made this statement while referring to the changes that will be brought about by the New Education Policy 2020.

Read: NEP 2020: India's New Education System Focuses On 'How To Think', Says PM Modi

Education in Mother Tongue

Read: 'NEP 2020 will Be Foundation For 21st Century India,' Says PM Modi

According to the New Education Policy 2020, mother tongue or the regional language will be the medium of education for all students up to grade 5. This has left all parents worrying about their child's education. People from different states have migrated all over the country and this move might create a language barrier for students from different backgrounds. This has made parents question the NEP 2020 and its impact on students. In this regard, the HRD minister said that those who doubt the benefit of using mother tongue as a medium of education, remember that some top developed countries accomplished great achievements by adhering to it. We aren't against the English language, but we want to strengthen Indian languages.

Read: 'No One From State Was Consulted': West Bengal Education Minister Fumes Over NEP 2020

"The NEP 2020 will be India's first education policy post-independence. Under this education system, the students will not only gain bookish knowledge but also get an opportunity to gain practical knowledge in the form of vocational courses. The students will have the power to choose courses of their own choice. There will be no limitations on it," said Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

AatmNirbhar Madhya Pradesh - Health and Education https://t.co/bBNMUY71Ak — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 10, 2020

New Education Policy 2020

Read: NEP 2020: Institutions Of Emminence To Initiate The Introduction Of 4-year Degree Course

The New Education Policy 2020 is a new education plan that has replaced our 34-year-old National Education Policy. The NEP 2020 is aimed at changing the education to suit the students and youth of the 21st century. The basis of this policy is quality, innovation and research which will allow the new generation to take India ahead. NEP 2020 will help India in becoming a knowledge superpower in the new world. This policy will focus on taking an inclusive, participatory and holistic approach towards education. Under this policy, the Indian education system will get rid of the 10+2 system and turn to 5+3+3+4 education system.

(With inputs from ANI)