Education Ministry Issues SOP For Reopening Of Schools;students Can Opt For Online Classes

In a big development on Monday, the Ministry of Education issued guidelines for the reopening of schools after October 15 in a phased manner as permitted by the Centre. The states have been given the flexibility of preparing their own SOP based on the Education Ministry's guidelines as per local requirements. The SOP of the Education Ministry comprises two parts- health and safety aspects for reopening schools and learning with social distancing. In consonance with the MHA guidelines, students are permitted to take online classes and can attend schools only with the written consent of parents.

Here are the highlights:



As per para -1 of @HMOIndia's order no. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 30.09.2020 for reopening, States/UT Governments may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after 15th Oct in a graded manner. #SchoolGuidelines pic.twitter.com/JLfJ97qJsF — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 5, 2020

Guidelines on health & safety aspects:

Disinfecting of all areas in schools and ensuring air flow in indoor space

Schools to form Task Teams such as Emergency Care Response Team etc. with earmarked responsibilities

Functions to be avoided

Staggering of entry and exit timings

All students and staff to wear a face cover/mask at all times

Signage and markings for social distancing to be displayed at adequate places

Students should be allowed to take online classes

Students should have access to prescribed textbooks before the reopening of schools

Flexible attendance and sick leave policies can be developed

Regular health check-up of students and staff

A full-time trained healthcare attendant/nurse/doctor and counsellor should be available

In the case of detection of a COVID-19 case, action to be taken as per protocol

The needs of homeless/migrated students, students with disabilities and students directly affected by COVID-19 will be prioritised

Mid-day meal to continue with a focus on food safety, hygiene and social distancing

Guidelines on academic aspects:

Alternative Academic Calendar to be prepared in accordance with the emerging situation

Teachers must polish their skills for integrating ICT in class

Students can be sensitised about the COVID-19 pandemic by incorporating concepts in various subjects

Teachers must discuss with students the clear roadmap of the curriculum, modes of learning to be adopted, dates of school-based assignments, breaks etc.

Divergent use of teaching resources will be relied upon

Teachers, parents and administrators need to focus on formative assessment to ensure the achievement of learning goals by all students

Schools to ensure the smooth transition of students from home-based schooling to formal schooling

No assessment up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening

