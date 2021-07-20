Education Ministry Plans To Constitute Two Boards For Vedic Studies; MSRVVP Gives Its Nod

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, July 19, through a written reply in Lok Sabha, informed that the Central Government is planning to build two school boards for oral vedic traditions. Interestingly, these boards might be blended with modern subjects as considered by the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan (MSRVVP), Ujjain. Additionally, permission for one private board for Vedic studies has been given till now by the autonomous body.

Currently, there are two boards working under the Central Government- CBSE and NIOS.

"The central government has only two School Boards namely the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). However, MSRVVP, Ujjain, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, has given permission for a private board for blended education including both vedic studies and modern subjects," added Dharmendra Pradhan.

Education Minister Pradhan announces focus on E-learning

On the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session from Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave answers to many questions related to education that was being asked to him in the Parliament. Later, the minister took to Twitter to share the answers. Replying to the question of steps taken to promote online learning, the Union Minister tweeted mentioning various digital initiatives like SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, NDL, Virtual Lab, e-Yantra, FOSSEE, Shodh-Shuddhi and ERP (SAMARTH). He said that quality online courses are provided through SWAYAM which is an indigenously developed MOOC (Massive Online Open Course) platform.The Education Minister further told about the budget allocated by the Indian Government for promoting online learning. The infographics shared by him have all the details of year-wise distribution recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. The minister tweeted, “₹6,143 crore has been recommended as grant by the 15th Finance Commission for the development of professional courses in regional languages and promotion of online education (sic.)”

The Education Minister also talked about money being spent during Financial Year 2020-2021 to promote e-learning during COVID. The minister said that the Ministry of Education is ensuring that education does not suffer due to COVID disruptions. He tweeted, “₹14.75 crore has been spent in FY 2020-21 to enhance access to e-learning and ensure that education and learning do not suffer due to COVID-induced challenges.”

(With PTI inputs)