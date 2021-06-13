Education Ministry Releases Rs 7622 Crore To Provide Free Textbooks, Digital Education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that Rs 7622 crore has been released from 202-22 to states and Union Territories under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme. The money will be used for free textbooks and uniforms, support for teachers salary and in-service training, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives, etc. He shared this information on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

PRABANDH System

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a series of tweets that the PRABANDH system was launched last year to help conduct the PAB meetings to approve annual plans of states under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. PRABANDH stands for Project Appraisal, Budgeting, Achievements, and Data Handling System.

It has enabled states to upload plans and everyone to view and appraise it from remote/own locations with automatic compilation by the system, resulting in consolidated recommendations and cost sheets. This was unimaginable in physical mode. The fund of Rs 7622 crore has been released so far in the year 2021-22 for continuity of various initiatives such as free textbooks and uniforms, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives.

Ease of Governance and ease of doing business has been the motto of the present government. To action, our moto, PRABANDH system was launched last year to help conduct the PAB meetings to approve annual plans of states under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. (1/5) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 13, 2021

"Ease of Governance and ease of doing business has been the motto of the present government. To action, our moto, PRABANDH system was launched last year to help conduct the PAB meetings to approve annual plans of states under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. It has enabled states to upload plans and everyone to view and appraise it from remote/own locations with automatic compilation by the system, resulting in consolidated recommendations and cost sheets. This was unimaginable in physical mode. Link: http://samagrashiksha.in. An amount of INR 7622 crore has been released so far in 2021-22 to states and UTs under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for continuity of various initiatives such as free textbooks and uniforms, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives. A number of Rs 7622 crore has been released from 2021-22 to states and UTs under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the continuity of various initiatives. This money will be used for free textbooks and uniforms, support for teachers salary and in-service training, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives, etc.," the education minister wrote in a series of tweets.