Education Ministry To Take Decision On Pending JEE, NEET Entrance Examinations Soon

The Ministry of Education is expected to decide on conducting the two remaining editions of the engineering entrance examination JEE-Mains and the medical entrance test NEET, earlier scheduled for August, soon, PTI reported. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Education also informed that a review meeting will soon be conducted to decide on the fate of the two remaining examinations.

"The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a senior official said to PTI.

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. But those were postponed after an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled for July 3. Since no additional decision was taken on NEET-UG, the registration for the same, which was supposed to be held from May 1, was temporarily suspended. The Education Ministry is also left with the decision regarding the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Following PM Modi's announcement on the cancelation of Class 12th Boards Examination 2021, the JEE Mains scheduled for the months of April and May were postponed until further notice.

The JEE Mains Examination was postponed on April 18 following Minister for Education Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal's advice to the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was further announced that the revised dates for the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

