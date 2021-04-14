Education Ministry To Urge States To Follow Centre's Decision On CBSE Board Exams: Sources

After the Centre announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Board exams 2021 for Class 10, and postpone the same for Class 12, sources have revealed that the Union Education Ministry is likely to encourage states to follow suit.

As per sources, given the massive surge in the Coronavirus cases across the country, the Centre will appeal to state education boards to also cancel the Class 10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exams to a later more feasible date.

CBSE postpones Class 12 Board exams, cancels Class 10 Boards

Earlier in the day in a massive decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) canceled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The decision was taken after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CBSE board officials, and other representatives.

The results of Class 10 Boards will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, they would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exam, which was to be held from May 4 to June 14 have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

Amidst the new COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students. As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.