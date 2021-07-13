Employment News: AIIMS Kalyani, Punjab Postal Circle And BSF Are Hiring! See Details Here

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting releases a flagship job journal called 'Employment News' every week. The job journal aims to provide the latest admission notices for premier organizations and information about latest job updates. The recruitment journal also contains information about current job openings and job-oriented training programs. Read to know about the current job vacancies in Ministries. Also, know eligibility and the last date to apply for various positions. This edition has admission notice for AIIMS, BSF, and Punjab Postal Circle.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, West Bengal
- Assistant Professor in Department of Physiology-1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Anatomy-4 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Biochemistry-2 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Microbiology-2 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Pathology/Lab Medicine-6 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Pharmacology-3 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Community Medicine/Family Medicine-4 vacancy
- Associate Professor in Department of Forensic Medicine/Toxicology-1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of General Medicine-4 vacancy
- Assistant Professor in Department of Paediatrics-3 vacancy
- Candidates need to apply at Institute’s official website https://www.aiimskalyani.edu.in.
Punjab Postal Circle: Vacancies
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Total number of posts 54
- MTS in Post Offices/Railway Mail Services- Total number of posts- 3
- Last date to apply for the above-mentioned vacancies-18 August 2021.
- For further details, candidates are advised to visit: www.punjabpostalcircle.gov.in or www.indiapost.gov.in
BSF Vacancies
- Total number of vacancies- 49
- Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) for Rotary Wing- 22
- For Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) for Fixed Wing- 10
- For ALH/Dhruv, Mechanical Trade- 17
- For Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant SubInspector)- 08
- For Constable (Storeman)- 1
BSF Recruitment: Salary
- Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) and Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant SubInspector) will get salary as per 7th CPC that comes between Rs. 29,200 and Rs. 92,300/-
- Constable (Storeman) will get a salary of Rs.21,700 – 69,100/-
BSF Recruitment: Age Limit
- Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector)- Not exceeding 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of online applications
- Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - Not exceeding 28 years as on the closing date of receipt of online applications
- Constable (Storeman)- Between 20 to 25 years on the closing date of applications
- Here is the direct link to the notification