Employment News: AIIMS Kalyani, Punjab Postal Circle And BSF Are Hiring! See Details Here

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting releases a flagship job journal called 'Employment News' every week. The job journal aims to provide the latest admission notices for premier organizations and information about latest job updates. The recruitment journal also contains information about current job openings and job-oriented training programs. Read to know about the current job vacancies in Ministries. Also, know eligibility and the last date to apply for various positions. This edition has admission notice for AIIMS, BSF, and Punjab Postal Circle.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, West Bengal

Assistant Professor in Department of Physiology-1 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Anatomy-4 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Biochemistry-2 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Microbiology-2 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Pathology/Lab Medicine-6 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Pharmacology-3 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Community Medicine/Family Medicine-4 vacancy

Associate Professor in Department of Forensic Medicine/Toxicology-1 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of General Medicine-4 vacancy

Assistant Professor in Department of Paediatrics-3 vacancy

Candidates need to apply at Institute’s official website https://www.aiimskalyani.edu.in.

Punjab Postal Circle: Vacancies

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Total number of posts 54

MTS in Post Offices/Railway Mail Services- Total number of posts- 3

Last date to apply for the above-mentioned vacancies-18 August 2021.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit: www.punjabpostalcircle.gov.in or www.indiapost.gov.in

BSF Vacancies

Total number of vacancies- 49

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) for Rotary Wing- 22

For Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) for Fixed Wing- 10

For ALH/Dhruv, Mechanical Trade- 17

For Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant SubInspector)- 08

For Constable (Storeman)- 1

BSF Recruitment: Salary

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) and Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant SubInspector) will get salary as per 7th CPC that comes between Rs. 29,200 and Rs. 92,300/-

Constable (Storeman) will get a salary of Rs.21,700 – 69,100/-

BSF Recruitment: Age Limit