Employment News: Get A Glance Of Government Job Opportunities, Check Details Here

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting releases a flagship weekly job journal named 'Employment News'. It aims to provide the latest admission notices for premier organizations and updates on job vacancies. It also contains information about job-oriented training programs. Read this article to know about the current job vacancies in Ministries. Also, know eligibility, and the last date to apply.

Employment News 2021 Ministry

Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) has opened vacancies.IIFPT comes under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. They are inviting applications for 3 positions are there 1 each of-

Associate Professor (Food Process / Agricultural Process Engineering)

Assistant Professor (Livestock Product Technology / Meat Science and Technology)

Assistant Professor (Food Science & Nutrition)

For more details about the eligibility, candidates willing to apply may visit www.iicpt.edu.in

2) The Directorate General of Health Services has also opened vacancies. They are accepting applications for 73 positions. Applications are being invited for Airport Health Organization, Port Health Organization, Land Border Quarantine Centre situated all over India. Interested candidates may visit https://dghs.gov.in/ for further details. For applying candidates have to send a complete application in a sealed envelope with superscript “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF HEALTH INSPECTOR” to the concerned authority by post.

3) North Eastern Council Secretariat, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India is inviting application for 1 position of Superintending Engineer (Civil). For more details, interested candidates may visit http://necouncil.gov.in

4) Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification Directorate (STQC) is inviting applications for 81 positions. Last date to apply is 9th July 2021. For more details, visit website https://apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.

No. of post: 18 – Scientist – B

No. of post: 63 – Scientific Assistant ‘A’

5) Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage, Faridabad, Ministry of Agriculture, Co-operation & Farmers Welfare, Government of India is inviting applications for 10 positions. out of 10, 2 positions are for Senior Technical Officer whereas 8 positions are for Technical Officer. Interested candidates may check official website of the Directorate www.ppqs.gov.in.

6) Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India, invites applications for various positions. Last date to apply is 25th June 2021. Position details are mentioned below. For more information visit http://tmc.gov.in

Internal Financial Advisor, Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio-Diagnosis)

Dispensary (Purchase Officer), Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radiation Oncology)

Medical Physicist ‘C’, Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Transfusion Medicine)

Officer-In-Charge (Dispensary), Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Neuro Technologist)

Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Pathology), Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Microbiology)

Scientific Officer ‘E’, Tissue Bank, Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Bio-Medical Waste)

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Translational Research Laboratory)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Patient Navigation), Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Biomedical)

Scientific Assistant ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine), Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical)

Technician ‘C’ (C.S.S.D.)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Biochemistry)

Technician ‘C’ (ICU)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Central Sterile Supply Department),

Technician ‘C’ (Networking)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Haematopathology)

Technician ‘C’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery)

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Information Technology-Programmer)

Nursing Superintendent Grade II

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Pathology)

Assistant Nursing Superintendent

7) National Institute of Technology, Agartala is also inviting applications. It is for the position of registrar. Number of position is one and last date to apply is 5th July 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit www.nita.ac.in or www.education.gov.in for official notification.