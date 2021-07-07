Employment News: Get A Glance Of Government Job Vacancies, Check Details Here

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting releases a flagship weekly job journal named 'Employment News'. The journal aims to provide the latest admission notices for premier organizations and updates on job vacancies. Employment News 2021 also contains information about jobs and job-oriented training programs. Read this article to know about the current job vacancies in Ministries. Also, know eligibility and the last date to apply for various positions.

National Commission for Women (NCW), Government of India

In January 1992, National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. It is to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal of grievances. It also advises the Government on all policy matters affecting women.

NCW: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies- 9

For Private Secretary- 6 vacancy

For Under Secretary position- 1 vacancy

For Research Officer position- 1 vacancy

For Assistant Law Officer- 1 vacancy

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit http://ncw.nic.in/.

Coal India Limited (CIL), Ministry of Coal, Government of India

Total number of vacancies- 8

For the position of General Manager (CS) in E-8 grade- 1 vacancy

For Chief Manager (CS) in E-7 grade- 3 vacancy

For Senior Manager (CS) in E-6 grade- 4 vacancy

The last date to apply is 29th July 2021

Candidates are advised to visit CIL’s website www.coalindia.in for more information

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Government of India

For Director (Finance) position- 1 vacancy

For Financial Advisor (Housing) position- 1 vacancy

Last date to apply for the same is 31st July 2021

Interested candidates are advised to visit the DDA’s website www.dda.org.in for detailed terms and conditions about the recruitment drive.

Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Indian Space Research Organization

Total number of vacancies at ISRO- 2

For Scientific Assistant- 1 vacancy

For Junior Translation Officer- 1 vacancy

Last date to apply is 22nd July 2021

Candidates are advised to check the official website www.lpsc.gov.in for detailed information

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India

Total number of vacancies- 4

For Scientist F (Life Discipline) on Direct Recruitment basis with place of posting at Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 1 vacancy

For Scientist D in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical or Physics Discipline on Deputation basis- 1 vacancy

For Scientist C in Mechanical Engineering Discipline on Direct recruitment basis- 1 vacancy

For Senior Executive on Deputation basis- 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to visit the official site www.niot.res.in for more information about this recruitment.

National Jute Board (NJB), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India

For Director-Finance & Economic Services- 1 vacancy

Last date to apply is 9th August 2021

Interested candidates are requested to visit the National Jute Board Website http://www.jute.com for details information.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar

IIT is inviting applications for one vacancy for the Registrar position. The last date of submission of online application forms is 13th July 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official site for details regarding educational qualifications, experience, and general conditions. Official website is www.iitrpr.ac.in