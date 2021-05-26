EMRS Eligibility Criteria 2021 For The Post Of Principal, Vice Principal, PGT & TGT

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) is a model residential school run by the Indian government for Indian tribals (ST, Scheduled Tribes). It is one of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' major interventions, and it was launched in 1997-98 to ensure that tribal kids in distant tribal communities have access to quality education. Here is more information about EMRS eligibility criteria 2021.

EMRS eligibility criteria 2021 for Principal's post:

A Master’s degree is required from a recognized university/institute, and B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University, and the candidate must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium, and

Persons working in any of the Govt. / Semi – Govt./Govt. recognized / CBSE affiliated Sr. Secondary (10+2) schools / Inter College.

(a) Holding analogous post, or (b) Ten years of experience of teaching (Vice-principal / PGT / TGT) in a recognized high school/ Higher secondary school / Senior Secondary School/Intermediate college.

EMRS eligibility criteria 2021 Vice Principal

A Master’s degree is required from a recognized university/institute, and B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University, and the candidate must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium, and

Apart from the above-mentioned criteria, a candidate applying for the Vice Principal post requires 2 years experience of working on the post of PGT or lecturer at level 8 (Rs.47600 – 151100) in Central/ State Govt./Autonomous organization of central / State Govt.

Desirable: If the candidate has three years of experience in a fully residential school.

EMRS eligibility criteria 2021 PGT

Two-year integrated postgraduate course in the related topic from an NCERT Regional College of Education with a minimum of 50% in the aggregate.

OR

Master's degree from a recognized university with at least 50% in the following subject in the aggregate:

PGT (English) – English literature PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at the Graduate level. PGT (Mathematics) – Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics PGT (Physics)–Physics / Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics. PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chemistry. PGT (Biology) – Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level. PGT (History) – History PGT Geography – Geography PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degrees of M. Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible. PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics. PGT Information Technology – B. Tech (computer science / IT) / Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology/M. Tech (Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology)

Along with a bachelor's degree in education or an equivalent degree from a recognised university is required (Not applicable on PGT IT) and the candidate must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium

EMRS eligibility criteria 2021 TGT

Four-year integrated degree study in the related subject at NCERT's Regional College of Education, with a minimum of 50% in the aggregate.

OR

Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% in the relevant subject/combination of subjects and in the aggregate.

For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all three years. For TGT (English): English as a subject in all three years. For TGT (S.St): Any two of the following main subject at graduation level: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography. For TGT (Maths): Mathematics as main subject at graduation level with one of the following as second subject: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, economics, commerce and Statistics. For TGT (Science): Bachelor's Degree in Science with any two of the following subjects: Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

Pass the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper – II, which is administered by CBSE in compliance with the NCTE Guidelines.

B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University, and the candidate must have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium

Application form Fees

The qualifying candidate must submit the required fee amount for the position sought. The fees can only be paid on the internet. The reserved category does not require a fee. Here is a list of the application fees as per the posts:

Principals- Rs 2,000/

Vice- Principal- Rs 2,000/

PGT- Rs 1,500/

TGT- Rs 1,500/

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK