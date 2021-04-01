EMRS Recruitment 2021: 3479 Vacancies For Principal, VP, PGT & TGT In Eklavya Model School

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India announced on their official website the commencement of recruitment for posts of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs, and TGTs. The notification stated that the recruitment drive aims to fill-up a total of 3479 vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across 17 states in the country. Here's the full details announced on the EMRS notification today.

EMRS Recruitment 2021

As per the EMRS recruitment notification, the results will be determined based on a centralised computer-based test that will be conducted sometime in the first week of June 2021. This will be followed by interview rounds, which will be applied to everyone except people looking to fill the EMRS vacancy for the TGT post. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form that is available on the official website - https://tribal.nic.in/ - before April 30, 2021. The EMRS Recruitment syllabus will be updated soon.

EMRS Vacancy Details

Sr No State Principal Vice Principal PGT TGT Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 14 6 0 97 117 2 Chhatisgarh 37 19 135 323 514 3 Gujarat 17 2 24 118 161 4 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 6 1 8 5 Jharkhand 8 8 132 60 208 6 Jammu & Kashmir 2 0 0 12 14 7 Madhya Pradesh 32 32 625 590 1279 8 Maharashtra 16 8 28 164 216 9 Manipur 0 2 8 30 40 10 Mizoram 0 3 2 5 10 11 Odisha 15 11 12 106 144 12 Rajasthan 16 11 102 187 316 13 Sikkim 2 2 17 23 44 14 Telangana 11 6 77 168 262 15 Tripura 1 3 36 18 58 16 Uttar Pradesh 2 2 37 38 79 17 Uttarakhand 1 1 3 4 9 Total 175 116 1244 1944 3479

The EMRS recruitment 2021 drive has been initiated with the aim of meeting the rising demand for teachers for functional schools as well as the schools that will soon be running. The scheme of EMRS is a flagship intervention of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to students living in the tribal parts of the country. This scheme has been in operation since 1998 and had undergone a major revamping in 2018-19, following which the geographical outreach of schools was improved.

